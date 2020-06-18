ST. CHARLES - Janice A. Blevins, age 83, passed away May 27, 2020. She was born October 3, 1936. She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Hazel (Larson) Van Leirsburg. Her surviving family members include brother Jack (Jeanie) Van Leirsburg, sister Sue (Ken) Ronzheimer, daughter Diane Vlach, son David (Lisa) Vlach, granddaughter Ashley (Nick) Barstatis, granddaughter Kristin Vlach and great-grandson David Barstatis. Janice taught fifth grade at Alice Gustafson School in Batavia from 1964 and retired in 1997. She was a lifelong Chicago sports team fan. She never lost her love for teaching. She touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed. Janice will have a private service and burial. Please visit Hayes Funeral and Cremation Services at www.hayesfuneral.com to share an online memory.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 18, 2020.