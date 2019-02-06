Janice A Lehman, age 76, a long-time resident of Wheaton, IL was called home by her Lord and Savior on February 1, 2019. She was born on January 15, 1943 in Elgin, IL to parents Harvey and Ethel Forke. Janice grew up in Itasca, IL and attended Lake Park High School in Roselle. She loved school, excelled academically, and was very active in many clubs and activities. She especially enjoyed music and was gifted with a beautiful voice. She shared that gift by singing for weddings and local and state competitions. After graduating, she received a nursing degree from Northwestern University's Nursing program at Evanston Hospital. While there, she was the president of the Student Nurse's Association. She began her career at Elmhurst Hospital and then transferred to Central DuPage Hospital where she worked in the Neo-Natal Unit. In July of 1968 she married the love of her life, Ron Lehman. She left nursing to become a stay at home wife and mother. Her greatest joy was taking care of her family and passing on her strong faith to her three children. Janice was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church in Wheaton for 44 years. She especially loved serving as a member of the church Altar Guild. She also enjoyed volunteering at the St. John Lutheran school library and as a Girl Scout leader. Her favorite hobbies included: shopping (especially at QVC), crossword puzzles, attending musicals and operas, and watching game shows and Hallmark movies. She and Ron were able to travel to many states and cherished every trip. Ron said she made life worth living and was the best thing that ever happened to him. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Ron, her three children, Amy (Brian) Sample of Sugar Grove, IL, Allison (Erik) Rasmussen of Oswego, IL and Thomas (Valerie) Lehman of Montgomery, IL; five grandchildren, Zachary Schar, Megan and Jaime Rasmussen, and Luke and Joshua Lehman, her brother, Bruce (Betty) Forke of Algonquin, IL and her step-sister, Diane Anderson of Huntley, IL and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and two unborn grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N Main St., in Wheaton, IL. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St John Lutheran Church, 410 N Cross St, in Wheaton, IL. Interment will follow at St Luke Lutheran Cemetery, in Itasca, IL. Memorial gifts may be directed to The Joint Seminary Fund, c/o The Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, PO Box 66861, St. Louis, MO 63166-9810. Family and friends may sign a guest book at hultgrenfh.com. For more information, please call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary