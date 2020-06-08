SCHAUMBURG - Janice J. Otis, nee Kempinski, 80. Beloved wife of Donald James Otis for over 58 wonderful years. Devoted mother of Steven (Tracee) Otis. Cherished grandmother of Kelsey. Loving daughter of the late Alex and Eleanor Kempinski. Adoring sister of Marcia (Len) Russo and Arlene (Bob) Czerniak. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday from 9 AM until the time of the service at 10:00 AM at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine, IL. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Please visit our website for updates on service dates and times. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations appreciated to American Cancer Society, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Suite 1210, Chicago, IL 60601 or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 1 N. LaSalle Street, Ste 1200, Chicago, IL 60603. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 8, 2020.