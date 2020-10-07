1/1
JANICE M. PROCARIONE
1940 - 2020
SCHAUMBURG - Janice M. Procarione, a longtime resident of Schaumburg, IL, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was 79 years old. Jan was born on November 24, 1940 in Joliet, IL to the late Clarence and Genevieve (nee Stuppy) Berg. She was a 1958 graduate of Saint Francis Academy. Jan retired from Citibank in 2002 after 30 years in the banking industry to spend time with her four grandchildren whom she adored. She was a longtime member of St. Marcelline Church in Schaumburg. Jan is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, Robert; daughter, Barbara (Jon) Vesely; son, Douglas (Amy) Procarione; four grandchildren, Joshua and Jordyn Vesely, Casey and Haley Procarione; and many other loving family members. She was preceded in death by both her parents; and her sister, Carol A. Durkin. Jan's greatest joy in life was to be surrounded by her family and friends. Jan and Bob enjoyed traveling to many different and exciting places together. She was an avid golfer on the Fox Run Vixens Women's Golf League for many years. She was also a member of the Poplar Creek Women's Bowling Leagues. Jan will be missed by all those who knew her. Visitation will be held for Jan on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 3:00-6:00pm with a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 6:00pm at Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jan's name can be made to the American Cancer Society at http://www.cancer.org, click "Donate." For information, please call 847-891-2900 or guestbook visit http://www.michaelsfh.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 7, 2020.
