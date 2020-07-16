Janice M. Zito (nee Runnion); Beloved wife of Thomas D. Zito; Devoted mother of Jay (Christine) Zito, Matthew (Gia Diaz) Zito, Daniel (Lindsay) Zito, Arlee (John) Mauerman; Dear sister of Joe (Lisa) and Jeff (Sue) Runnion; Proud grandmother of Alyssa, Jay Jr., Frank, Anthony, Angelina "Princess," Annabella "Duchy;" Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Saturday, 8:45 a.m. from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake Street, Roselle, 60172 (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.), to St. Peter the Apostle Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Friday, 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home. For information, 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com
.