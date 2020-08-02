1/
JANITA G. KYNCL
1924 - 2020
Janita G. Kyncl, age 96, of Newark, IL, died peacefully on July 27, 2020 at Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion in Sandwich, IL. She was born January 15, 1924 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of the late Paul Matthew and Gladys Helen nee Marshall Komm. She was employed for many years at Rockford Controls in Glen Ellyn, IL as a repair technician. She was a member of Glen Ellyn Bible Church, Sionolli Lodge #170 in Brookfield, IL and the Fox Valley Older Adults in Sandwich, IL. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela (Fred) Kyncl-Hentschel of Newark, IL; four grandchildren, Brooke (Brian) Gumms, Harmony (Tavis) Parks, Dustin (Rachel) Kyncl, Joshua (Tiffany) Kyncl; eleven great-grandchildren; several stepgrandchildren and great-stepgrandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry C. Kyncl; son, Charles Kyncl; three brothers, Donald, Paul and Charles Komm. Graveside services (with military honor for Jerry Kyncl) will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. Services for Janita and Jerry are entrusted to Gabel-Dunn Funeral Home, Ltd., 102 S. Johnson St. - P. O. Box 623, Newark, IL 60541-0623. For additional information, 815-695-5131 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Gabel-Dunn Funeral Home
102 South Johnson Street
Newark, IL 60541
(815) 695-5131
