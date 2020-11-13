MOUNT PROSPECT - Janyce Rosemary Kurtz, nee Hehn, age 77, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Edward L. Kurtz. Loving mother of Edward R., Laura (Ronald) Huffman, and Craig (Danielle). Cherished grandmother of Christopher and Caitlin Huffman, Nathan and Charlotte Kurtz. Dear sister of the late Ronald (Frances) Hehn. Fond aunt and friend of many. Preceded in death by her parents Casper and Charlotte Hehn. Due to COVID, private services will be held. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to CurePSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001 For information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com