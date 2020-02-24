|
Jason Prescott, age 44, of Batavia, Illinois, was surrounded by loved ones as he passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Delnor Community Hospital. Jason unified the local community as countless family members, friends, acquaintances, and well-wishers followed his courageous three week battle against complications from a head injury. The outpouring of support from the community showed the profound impact that Jason had on those around him. Together with his wife Becky, he called Batavia home for the last decade, raising four children and dedicating countless hours to the community. Jason's name became synonymous with Batavia Youth Baseball, serving as the Director of Baseball Operations. He also was a coach and volunteer with Batavia Youth Football and Batavia Wrestling Club. He was always the most enthusiastic cheerleader for each and every child who stepped up to the plate, picked up a football or stepped onto a mat. Jason was known for his sense of humor, love of life, big heart, generous nature and kind spirit. While Jason certainly would give you the shirt off his back, he would be more likely order a higher quality alternative for you online, before you even knew you needed it. Jason was born May 15, 1975, in Berwyn, Illinois, to George and Kathleen (nee Upton) Prescott. On May 23, 2003, he married his best friend and love of his life, Rebecca Hartlieb, in Rockford, Illinois. The young couple became a family of three in 2007, when they welcomed their first child, Jacob. The family continued to grow, welcoming three more children -Thomas in 2008, Matthew in 2011, and finally their princess Abigail in 2014-to complete their family. Without question, Jason took the most pleasure in spending time with his family. Jason is survived by his wife Rebecca; children Jacob, Thomas, Matthew, and Abigail; his parents, George and Kathleen Prescott; parents in-laws, Marty and Gena Hartlieb; and sister, Tracy Sammarco. He is preceded in death by George W. and Delores Prescott, and Dwight and Doris Upton. After serving internships at Sports Radio AM1000, Jason's career turned towards telecommunications. He started his journey at ISI, Inc., supporting telemanagement software. He then moved to CNA Insurance, where as part of the Telecommunications Management staff, he had responsibility for support of their Call Center. This led to a position at CDW, supporting Call Center Sales and Implementation. Jason's current career was at Burwood Group where he enjoyed a position as Practice Manager-Contact Center. His role allowed him to help his company develop a strong position in the Call Center marketplace. Jason was life-long Cubs fan and shed tears of happiness when they won the World Series in 2016. Visitation will be held Friday, February 28, 2020, from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Moss Family Funeral Home, 209 S. Batavia Avenue, Batavia, Illinois. Funeral service will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Chapelstreet Church, 2300 South Street, Geneva, IL. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place at West Batavia Cemetery immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to one of the three Batavia youth sports organizations that Jason dedicated his time, or to the Prescott children to be placed in a trust account being established for Jason's four children to help with their future educational expenses.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 24, 2020