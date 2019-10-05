Home

Jay A. Callisto, 75, passed peacefully Oct. 2 at home surrounded by family. Devoted husband to Georgene and caring father to Anthony, Jay served honorably in the US Army in Vietnam. Jay was very active in his neighborhood and appreciated all of his friends at Carillon North Community. He will be deeply missed and was taken too soon. Memorial service held at Carillon North Clubhouse Friday, Oct. 11. Visitation at 11:30 a.m., memorial at noon with lunch served. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jay's name to the Lake Co Veteran's Assistance Commission not-for-profit, 501 N. IL Rte. 21, #106, Gurnee, IL 60031 or a .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 5, 2019
