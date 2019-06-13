Daily Herald Obituaries
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
View Map
JAY MILLS

JAY MILLS Obituary
BUFFALO GROVE - Jay Mills, age 82. Beloved husband of Susan (nee Cheely) for 52 years. Loving dad of Michael Mills, Maureen Mills, Mollie (Sean Silas) Mills, Megan (David) Moe and Matt (Bridgette) Mills. Dear grandpa of Conor, Fae, Brady, Kaelin, Ripley, Theo, Leah, Jay, Noah and Grace. Fond brother of Harry "Bud" (late Patricia) and Roger (Lynne) Mills. Uncle and cousin of many. Jay retired from Northbrook Police Department and Retired as Chief of Kildeer Police Department. Memorial Visitation Saturday 12:00 pm followed by a Life Celebration Service at 3:00 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave. (two blocks south of Dundee Road), Wheeling. Inurnment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the 100 Club of Chicago at www.100chicagoclub.org will be greatly appreciated. To leave a condolence or for additional information please visit www.funerals.pro or 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 13, 2019
