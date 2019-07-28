|
PROSPECT HEIGHTS - Services for Jean A. Demel, 82, will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mount Prospect. Burial will be in St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles. The wake is Friday, August 2, 6:00-9:00 p.m. at the funeral home. She died Thursday at Northwest Community Hospital, Arlington Heights. Survivors include her four children, Mark (Ann), Scott (Sue), Timothy (Amy), and Susan (Marty); her grandchildren, Jessie, Hope, Hannah, Logan, and Walker; sister, Joan, and brother, Bob.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 28, 2019