Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
Wake
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JEAN DEMEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEAN A. DEMEL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEAN A. DEMEL Obituary
PROSPECT HEIGHTS - Services for Jean A. Demel, 82, will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mount Prospect. Burial will be in St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles. The wake is Friday, August 2, 6:00-9:00 p.m. at the funeral home. She died Thursday at Northwest Community Hospital, Arlington Heights. Survivors include her four children, Mark (Ann), Scott (Sue), Timothy (Amy), and Susan (Marty); her grandchildren, Jessie, Hope, Hannah, Logan, and Walker; sister, Joan, and brother, Bob.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Matz Funeral Home
Download Now