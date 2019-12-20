Daily Herald Obituaries
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
(847) 426-3436
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church
East Dundee, IL
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church
East Dundee, IL
View Map
JEAN A. HARRISON


1934 - 2019
EAST DUNDEE - Jean A. Harrison, age 85, formerly of Algonquin and Carpentersville passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at her home. Jean was born on August 17, 1934 in Elmhurst and was the daughter of the late S. Gerald "Jerry" & Grace (nee Evans) Harbaugh. Jean was a resident of the area for the past 62 years and a member of Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in East Dundee. Prior to retirement, Jean was a former many year employee of Haeger Pottery and later, the Free Press/Northwest Herald Newspaper. Survivors include her 3 loving sons; Michael (Joyce), Steven (Kathleen) and Gerald (Vita) Harrison. Her 9 grandchildren all whom she loved and was very proud of Michael (Catherine), Timothy, Tracy, Mark (Barb) and Kimberly Harrison and Kelly (Tim) Barnes, Hope (Michael) Figueroa, Jenna (Nicholas) Stober and Alec (Lisa) Vazzana. Her 15 great grandchildren, her twin sister; Jane (Jim) Umbarger as well as several nieces and nephews and countless good and faithful friends. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years; Lawrence M. "Larry" Harrison on Feb. 20, 2018, her son in infancy; Jeffrey Harrison, and her sister; Geraldine Wagner. Visitation will be held at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, East Dundee on Monday from 9:30 A.M. until time of services at 11:30 A.M. Following the service at Jean's request she will be cremated and inurnment will be private. Please omit flowers memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church Comfort Dog Ministry. The Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee has been entrusted with assisting the family with all arrangements. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com for info, please call 847-426-3436.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 20, 2019
