JEAN A. O'REILLY
Jean A. O'Reilly ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Jean A. O'Reilly (nee O'Neill), 84, of Schaumburg, formerly of Elk Grove Village for 34 years. Born in New York, NY. She peacefully passed away Oct. 22, 2020 at Friendship Village. Jean was a retired hospice nurse for 20 years with ABMC Hospice. She was the past president of ACCW and an avid Hummel collector. Jean was the beloved wife of the late Robert E. (2014); loving mother of Mary E. (Charles) Carpenter, James J. and Kevin P. (Rebecca) O'Reilly; cherished grandmother of Jason and Sean Andejeski, Timothy (Tessa) Carpenter, Caitlin, James, and Daniel O'Reilly; and great-grandmother of Cal Carpenter. She also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Tuesday, Oct. 27 from 3pm-9pm at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Rd., Elk Grove Village, with a chapel service Wednesday at 10am, immediately followed by chapel service and Interment at All Saints Cemetery - Des Plaines. Masks and social distancing will be observed for all services. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Hospice Foundation of America (hospicefoundation.org). Information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Grove Memorial Chapel
OCT
28
Service
10:00 AM
Grove Memorial Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
