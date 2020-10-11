1/1
JEAN A. STANTON
1945 - 2020
Jean A. Stanton (nee Knox), age 75, a longtime resident of Lisle, IL, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Arden Courts of Glen Ellyn, IL. She was born March 23, 1945 in Chicago, IL. Beloved wife of the late Robert Rudyj and the late Charles Stanton, loving mother of the lateTanya (Tim) Brooks and the late David (Amanda) Rudyj and step-mother of Burdett "Buddy" (Debbie) Stanton and Amanda Hajakian, adored grandmother of Hannah (Chris) Flaska and Ross Brooks and step-grandmother of Jacob and Nicholas Hajakian, devoted daughter of the late Paul Knox and the late Janet (nee Dunsmuir) Boberg, dear sister of Rae (Wayne) Kipper of Lisle, fond aunt of Kelly (Chris) Kmiec and Steven Kipper, fond niece, cousin, great-aunt and friend of many. Jean grew up in Lisle and was a 1963 graduate of Lisle Community High School. She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Lisle and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary where she served as past president of the Illinois 19th District. Jean's hobbies included reading and flower arranging. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020, 9:00-11:00 AM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. A celebration of Jean's life will follow Tuesday, 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Interment: Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery, Oakbrook Terrace, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean's memory may be made to: Heartland Hospice, 1010 Executive Ct. #200, Westmont IL 60559, (630) 323-0119, https://www.heartlandhospice.com/Westmont or Arden Courts of Glen Ellyn, 2S706 Park Blvd., Glen Ellyn, IL 60137, (630) 469-5500, https://www.arden-courts.com/GlenEllyn For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com .




Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
OCT
13
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
