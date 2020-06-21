JEAN A. VERES
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JEAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NAPERVILLE - Jean A. Veres, age 83, a resident of Naperville, IL, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020. She was born on August 2, 1936 in Chicago, IL. Jean is survived by her devoted husband of 23 years, William C. Zirngibl; her loving children, James (Julie) Veres, Regina (Robert Carter) Veres and Susan (Daniel) Bragiel; her cherished grandchildren, John, Jacob and Jillian Veres, Destiny and Karma Carter, Daniel, Autumn and Jack Bragiel; her adored great-grandchildren, Lyla and Hunter Veres; her dear sisters, Joan Zerenbey and Joyce Giglio; as well as many nieces, nephews and good friends. She was preceded in death by her sister, Marge Bjorklund. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2:00 until 7:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 29, 10:30 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 1500 Brookdale Rd., Naperville. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip. For information, please call 630-355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved