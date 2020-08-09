1/1
JEAN ANN BESHEL
1937 - 2020
Jean Ann Beshel, 82, of Wauchula, FL, returned home peacefully to the Lord on July 31, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 7, 1937 in Waukegan, IL. In 1957, she married her high school sweetheart, Robert Beshel and together they had 9 children. Jean's life revolved around her faith, family and friends. She will be greatly missed. Jean is survived by her husband, Robert; children, Steve (Sandy Blondell) Beshel, Brad (Vicki) Beshel, Mike Beshel, Sue Beshel, Colleen Beshel, Kevin (Cindy) Beshel, John Beshel, Julie (Jeff) Robenolt, and Tim (Jennie) Beshel; 19 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Jean is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Rosemary Potter; and her brother, Robert Potter. A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Libertyville, IL on August 28, 2020 at 10:30am with a private luncheon following. Online registration for the funeral mass is required. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made in Jean's name to Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL 32778 or online at https://cornerstonehospice.org/, click on DONATE.



Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
