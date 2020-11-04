Jean Audrey (Schroeder) Becker, age 93, formerly of East Dundee, IL, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Pecan Tree Rehabilitation & Healthcare in Gainesville, TX. Jean was born in Elmhurst, IL on January 30, 1927, the daughter of the late Arthur and Alpha (Abel) Schroeder. On June 14, 1947 Jean married the love of her life Herman Edward Becker Jr. Herman proceeded Jean in death on March 29, 2004 after 56 years of marriage. Jean was a devoted Lutheran (Missouri Synod) and longtime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in East Dundee. Her family meant everything to her. In her spare time she would visit with friends, travel, camping and sewing to name a few. Jean enjoyed working with flowers and made beautiful wedding memories for so many. She worked at Dundee Flower Shop for 20 years before retiring in 1990. Jean will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Jean is survived by her Brother Kenneth/ Pinky (Irma) Schroeder of East Dundee, IL; loving children: Beth (Tom) Stanek of Sanger, TX, (Stan) Hecker of Elgin, IL, Beverly (John) Soutar of East Dundee, IL, Connie (Jim) Miller of Valley View, TX, James Becker of Wood Dale, IL; cherished Grandchildren Krista (John), Staci (Terri), Courtney (Clinton), Wendy (Shane), Glenn, Rebecca (Daniel), Tyler, Nathan, Tia and Jordan (Kyle). Treasured great grandchildren; Peyton, Aaron, Sean, Morgan, Mikenzi, Macie, Emma, Jaycee, Audra, Autumn and 2021 baby boy Becker; along with many nieces and nephews. She is proceeded in death by her devoted husband Herman Edward Becker Jr., daughter Gayle Hecker, parents Arthur and Alpha Schroeder and brothers Duane and James Schroeder. Celebration of Jean's life will take place in East Dundee, IL on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 310 E. Main St., East Dundee, IL 60118. Visitation with the family is 12:30-1:30. Memorial service will begin at 1:30. Private Burial with family immediately following the service. Her final resting place will be in Dundee Township Cemetery with her beloved husband Herman Becker Jr. Memorials may be made in memory of Jean Becker to Immanuel Lutheran Church 310 E Main St., East Dundee, IL 60118.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store