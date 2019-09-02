|
Jean C. Haak, 85 (or as she would say...39) formerly of Mt. Prospect for over 55 years was born March 1, 1934 in Chicago to Hugo and Geraldina (Vandervalk) Neuberger and passed away peacefully August 27, 2019. Jean was the beloved wife of the late Leonard C. Haak; loving mother of Carole (late Gary) McCammon and Pamela (Gregory) Pickle; cherished grandmother of Corban (Rebecca) McCammon, Michelle McCammon, Nicole McCammon, Scott Pickle, Lindsey Pickle and the late Brian Pickle and great-grandmother of Harper McCammon. Jean was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed attending her grandchildren's sporting events, had a love for theatre and passionately tended to her garden. Jean always put her family first and valued family time above all else. For many years Jean was actively involved in the Business and Professional Women's Club, where she served in many leadership roles. Interment was private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Journey Care Hospice or Advocate Lutheran General Caldwell Breast Cancer Center at advocategiving.org. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 2, 2019