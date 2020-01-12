|
|
Jean C. O'Brien Jean C. O'Brien, age 85, of Wheaton and Glen Ellyn. She is survived by her husband Russ O'Brien, children Theresa (David) Roth, Patrick (Michelle) O'Brien, Michael (Margaret) O'Brien, Kelly (Paul) Hass, and Casey O'Brien and 10 grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Matilda Wheaton and her sister Geraldine Brothers. A memorial gathering will be Friday, January 17, 2020 4 to 8 PM at Leonard Memorial Funeral Home, 565 Duane Street, Glen Ellyn, IL. Memorial Mass, Saturday, January 18, 10 AM at St. James the Apostle Church, 480 South Park Blvd., Glen Ellyn IL. Processional to Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Wheaton, IL 60189. Donations appreciated to https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/. For enhanced obituary, visit www.leonardmemorialhome.com/notices/Jean-OBrien.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 12, 2020