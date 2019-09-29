|
|
Jean C. Schultz, age 94. Beloved wife of the late Robert Schultz; loving mother of Jill (Larry) Crowley and Jack (Roxanne) Schultz; cherished grandmother of 4; great-grandmother of 10. Jean volunteered at Lutheran General Hospital, Park Ridge and The Lutheran Home, Arlington Heights. Services and interment private. Memorial may be made to Lutheran Church Charities, 3020 Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook, IL 60062. Funeral information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 29, 2019