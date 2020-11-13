1/1
JEAN CASCIARO
1934 - 2020
Jean Casciaro, age 86, of Fontana, WI died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on November 1, 2020. Jean was born in Chicago, IL on September 14, 1934 to Edwin and Helen Murray . She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She treasured her family and was fondly called "gigi" by her grandchildren. Jean was an accomplished golfer and a long time member of Big Foot Country Club, Fontana, WI. She resided in Naples, FL and Fontana, WI. Jean was proceeded in death by the love of her life, Ralph A. Casciaro. She is survived by her daughters Dr. Karen (Dr. Graham Woodward) Casciaro, Kimberly (Randy) Roggensack, her sons Gregory (Kathleen) Casciaro, Ralph (Lidia) Casciaro Jr., John (Heide) Casciaro, and Richard (Lisa) Casciaro, 16 grandchildren, 13 great- grandchildren, 1 sister Joan (Art) de St. Aubin, 3 brothers Dick Murray, Bob (Sarah) Murray, and Ken Murray. A private mass and burial service will be held on November 13, 2020 in Fontana, WI. Donations in lieu of flowers, in memory of Jean, may be made to Healing Hands Medical Mission, P.O. Box 864, St. Charles, IL 60174 or www.healinghandsmission.com. The funeral mass for Jean will be live streamed from St. Benedict Catholic Church, Fontana WI. The mass will start at 11:30 am CST, visit www.stbensparish.org, tap the facebook icon, then scroll to videos. To Post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com. Derrick Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Casciaro family.



Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Funeral Mass
Funeral services provided by
Derrick Funeral Home
800 Park Drive
Lake Geneva, WI 53147
(262) 248-2031
1 entry
November 12, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Nicholas Noe
