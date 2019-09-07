Daily Herald Obituaries
JEAN ELAINE FURTEK

JEAN ELAINE FURTEK Obituary
STREAMWOOD - Visitation for Jean Elaine Furtek (nee Ledenbach), formerly of Hanover Park, will be held Sunday September 8, 2019 11:00 a.m. until time of service 1:00 p.m. at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 1640 Greenmeadows Blvd. (at Barrington Rd.), Streamwood/Schaumburg. Following services, cremation will be private at the Countryside Crematory. Jean is the beloved wife of the late James; loving mother of James (Amy), Jr., Gregory (Kathryn), Diane (Randal) Shields, Steven and the late John; cherished grandmother of Nathan, Kyle, Ashley and John; dear sister of Kate, Marion, the late Fran and John. Jean will also be missed by her former daughter-in-law, Heather (Dave) Slutzky and their son, Jeff. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Elephant Sanctuary, P.O. Box 393, Hohenwald, TN 38462 or www.elephants.com would be appreciated. For information, 630-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 7, 2019
