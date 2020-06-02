Jean Ellen Ohrman Haselhorst, 101.5 years old, formerly of Elmhurst and Aurora, Illinois, died peacefully with family by her side on May 29, 2020 in Rockford, Illinois. She had been residing at Lincolnshire Place (a memory care facility in Loves Park, Illinois) for the past seven months, and resided previously at Heritage Woods in Belvidere, (an assisted living facility) for 4 years. While she died during (but not because of) the Coronavirus pandemic of 2020, Jean was born November 2, 1918 in Harvey, Illinois, during the Spanish flu pandemic to Mary Alice (Rank) Ohrman and Walter William "Bill" Ohrman. The family eventually moved to Lombard and Villa Park, Illinois where Jean and her sister Marian Ohrman Sparling and her brother Ward Ohrman were raised. Jean attended York High school graduating in 1936. She then attended Elmhurst College and later married her high school sweetheart Harry William Werner Haselhorst (the guy on the motorcycle) whose family had come to the Elmhurst area from Germany in 1921. Jean and Harry lived in Elmhurst, Illinois for most all their married life, raising their eight children in the same home on West Avenue: Ward, Susan Mary Haselhorst Lindahl (deceased), Keith (estranged), Peter, Scott, Gary, Beth, and Kent. The family took many camping trips to visit friends and relatives across the country, piling into the family van, each with a shopping bag of clothes and belongings to fit under their seat. There were no phones or electronics, so they occupied themselves. Dad Harry even challenged them to identify license plates or "to spot a bear up a tree." These trips ranged from Florida to California to New England, and innumerable places in between, often stopping at antique shops along the way and getting bargains for the house. As they became "empty nesters," Jean and Harry continued to enjoy traveling, this time flying to various destinations; Germany to visit relatives, the Scandinavian countries, the Panama Canal, Alaska, Hawaii, New Zealand and Australia. After Harry died, Jean took trips to the Holy Land and Egypt, the Caribbean, Italy and Germany, and China. She was anxious to see and learn about her world, and she always made friends wherever she went. Jean lived to volunteer. While raising a young family, she was a Campfire Girl leader, room mother, den mother, Picture Lady, PTA leader, and organizer/chaperone for York High School Bandor Club. In 1961 Elmhurst Memorial Hospital named the Haselhorst, Family of the Year. All eight children were born there. In 1963, Press Publications selected Jean Haselhorst as Suburban Homemaker of the Year. She sold donuts for the Salvation Army and was an avid bell ringer in their Christmas Campaigns; sold peanuts for Kiwanis Club; and tagged for Misericordia. She was a member and President of Elmhurst Junior Woman's Club, President of Elmhurst Evening Woman's Club, and later member and leader of the Aurora Woman's Club. She was also a long-standing member of P.E.O., first in the Elmhurst chapter, then the Aurora chapter, and then the Rockford chapter, with her granddaughter Kathe. She belonged to the Coverlet Guild possessing several beautiful, old coverlets, and to the D.A.R. for which she proudly traced her lineage to John Cuppy who served in the Revolutionary war. She was also a lifelong member of the Community Congregational Church of Villa Park, having manned a shovel as a child to begin construction of the current church building. Jean and Harry were active with Sunday School and, of course, all their children attended. They were also youth leaders for many years, positively influencing many young people in the community. In 1989, Jean was chosen by the Elmhurst Jaycees to receive the Distinguished Service Award. She had helped the City of Elmhurst and the Park District acquire Bandshells, a gazebo on the Prairie Path, and save the old streetlights for lighting around the gazebo and along the Prairie Path. In 1996 Jean was inducted into the Elmhurst Civic Hall of Fame by the Elmhurst Chamber of Commerce and Industry as a "Loyal Citizen, Park District Leader, Special Volunteer, and Tireless Worker." And in 1997, Jean was chosen again by the Chamber as an Outstanding Elmhurst Woman. In 1998, Jean moved to a condo in Prestbury in Aurora. She hated to leave Elmhurst but needed to be nearer her daughter Susan and in a smaller house. She remained active in PEO and church, driving into Elmhurst and Villa Park to attend. She joined and was active in the Aurora Woman's Club, PEO of Aurora, and sometimes attended the New England Congregational Church of Aurora with her daughter and family. She became a member of the Mercy Hospital Volunteer Guild and put many hours in their gift shop. She drove herself in her trusty VW beetle until she was 96. With her move to Heritage Woods in Belvidere, her driving days were curtailed, which she hated. She was now near her son Ward and often attended church with his family at Poplar Grove United Methodist Church. Much to her dismay, her activity level decreased at this point in her life. However, she was known for her rapid pace with her walker. Jean was preceded in death by her parents (Mary Alice and "Bill" Ohrman), her sister Marian Sparling, her brother Ward Ohrman, her husband Harry (1995), her daughter Susan Mary Lindahl (2015), and her daughter-in-law Beverly (Peter) Haselhorst (2019). Jean is survived by seven of her children; Ward (Judy) Haselhorst, son-in-Law Kenneth Lindahl, Keith (Beverly) Haselhorst, Peter Haselhorst, Scott (Nina) Haselhorst, Gary (Dori) Haselhorst, Beth (Morgan) Dargan and Kent Haselhorst. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, Kathe (Phil) Keithley, Brian (Jessica) Haselhorst, Jeremy (Marci) Lindahl, Matthew (Kristina) Lindahl, Corinn (Dave) Carter, Bryce Haselhorst, Aleksander (Paulina) Haselhorst, Derek Haselhorst, Justin Dargan, Bradley Dargan, Kurt Dargan, Steven (Ana) Haselhorst. And her great-grandchildren number about 25 including Payton Keithley, Hunter Keithley, Taylor Haselhorst, Ryah Haselhorst, Zander Haselhorst, Marie Lindahl, Cayden Lindahl, Jacob Lindahl, Conner Lindahl, Rebecca Lindahl, Max Haselhorst, Bella Haselhorst, and Stevie Haselhorst. She lived a long, active life and is lovingly remembered by the family as always responding, "I am fine," and "I can do it myself." She had been heard to say "there is good in everyone, we just have to bring it out. I have a strong belief in God and His guidance and love. I feel grateful to Him for my many blessings." And we heard many times, "I am so blessed." Funeral arrangements are being coordinated by Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services of Belvidere. Due to Corona Virus restrictions, burial will be private, at Chapel Hill Gardens, West, in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois. Memorial donations may be made to Salvation Army, Community Congregational Church in Villa Park, Transitions Hospice of Rockford, and the PEO Educational Loan Fund.











