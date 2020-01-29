|
GURNEE - Jean Estelle Rudd (nee Faulkner), age 95, passed away on January 23rd, 2020. Jean was the beloved wife of the late Edward H. Rudd for 48 years. Loving mother of Gerald, Susan (John) Peterson, and Carol (Don) Berecz. Dear grandma of Krista Peterson, Geoff Peterson, Donny Berecz, and Andrew Berecz. Cherished 'GG' of Sydney, Avery, Sophie, Emma, Tinley, and Teagan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Estelle Faulkner; and her siblings, Alvin Faulkner, Stanley Faulkner and Marilyn See. Jean was an accomplished seamstress, and longtime member of the Gurnee Community Church. She also was a member of the Gurnee American Legion Auxiliary, a dedicated Lake County 4H Leader for many years, and a lifelong member of Home Extension. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 1, from 9:30 AM until 11:30 AM at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N. Cemetery Rd., Gurnee. Life Celebration Service will begin at 11:30 AM. Interment will conclude at Warren Cemetery immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Gurnee American Legion in memory of Jean. For funeral info, MarshFuneralHome.com or 847-336-0127.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 29, 2020