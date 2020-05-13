Daily Herald Obituaries
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
JEAN F. WHALEN


1933 - 2020
JEAN F. WHALEN Obituary
BATAVIA - Jean F. Whalen, 87, a longtime resident of Batavia, passed away peacefully at her home in Aurora on May 10, 2020. She was born March 18, 1933 in Moline, IL to Lester and Margaret Sadler. Cherished wife of the late Frank Whalen. Beloved mom of Thomas Hearty, Kathleen (Chris) Adams, Frances Whalen, Thomas (Gloria) Whalen and Margaret (Greg) Madden. Adored grandma of Becki (Shey) Howard, Mary (Jonathon) Staggs, Chris (Lauren) Adams, Elizabeth Adams, Abigail, Daniel and Carolyn Whalen, Kevin and Connor Hearty, and Sarah and Katie Madden. Great-Grandma of Ryan Howard and Jane Staggs. Dearest sister of Nancy (Harry) Dawes, John (Theresa) Sadler, and James Sadler. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Jean had a lifelong love of teaching that started at Benedictine College and finished in the Batavia School District. She was a longtime member of her cherished book club, the DuPage Art League, and volunteered with the CASA organization. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hessed House, 659 S. River St., Aurora, IL 60506. Due to the current health crisis, all services are private. Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Interment will be private at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 13, 2020
