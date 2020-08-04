Jean Fitzgerald McCarthy passed away peacefully July 30 at Avantara of Elgin. Jean was born May 1, 1931 in Chicago to Matthew and Doris (nee Anderson) Fitzgerald. Jean was a longtime resident of Arlington Heights, IL working many years at Carson's Randhurst. Jean's favorite role was that of mother and grandmother. Jean loved hosting family gatherings, cooking, socializing with friends and traveling. On May 12, 1956 she married Charles McCarthy until his death in 2013. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, and sister Faye Pick. She is survived by her children James (Andrea) of Crystal Lake, and Joyce (Kent) Brooks of Elgin, grandchildren Kyle, Brenna, Andrew, Matthew, Juli, and many nieces and nephews. Services will be private at a later date. For information, 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
.