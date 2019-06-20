|
Jean H. Latko, age 90, formerly of Chicago, was born on May 8, 1929 to the late August and late Marie Flores and passed away June 18, 2019. Jean was the beloved wife of the late Edward M. Latko Sr; loving mother of Barbara J. (Paul) Riccardi, Edward M. Latko Jr. and Jane M. (Neil O'Shea) Latko; caring grandmother of John and Clarissa O'Shea, Edward III, Morgan, Michael, Addison and David Latko; dear sister of Bobbe (late Corky) Danenbrink, Gus (late Lil) Flores and Ray (Joan) Flores and was preceded in death by 4 siblings, Agnes, Mary, Frank and Jo. Visitation Friday from 3-8 pm at Oehler Funeral Home, 2099 Miner St. (Northwest Highway/Route 14 at Rand Road), Des Plaines, IL. Entombment private. Funeral information, 847-824-5155 or oehlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 20, 2019