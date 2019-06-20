Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
2099 Miner Street
Des Plaines, IL 600164611
(847) 824-5155
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
2099 Miner Street
Des Plaines, IL 600164611
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JEAN LATKO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEAN H. LATKO


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JEAN H. LATKO Obituary
Jean H. Latko, age 90, formerly of Chicago, was born on May 8, 1929 to the late August and late Marie Flores and passed away June 18, 2019. Jean was the beloved wife of the late Edward M. Latko Sr; loving mother of Barbara J. (Paul) Riccardi, Edward M. Latko Jr. and Jane M. (Neil O'Shea) Latko; caring grandmother of John and Clarissa O'Shea, Edward III, Morgan, Michael, Addison and David Latko; dear sister of Bobbe (late Corky) Danenbrink, Gus (late Lil) Flores and Ray (Joan) Flores and was preceded in death by 4 siblings, Agnes, Mary, Frank and Jo. Visitation Friday from 3-8 pm at Oehler Funeral Home, 2099 Miner St. (Northwest Highway/Route 14 at Rand Road), Des Plaines, IL. Entombment private. Funeral information, 847-824-5155 or oehlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
Download Now