JEAN M. CROWELL
Jean M. Crowell, 87, former longtime resident of Des Plaines and more recently of Palatine, IL. Beloved wife for 62 years of the late Robert. Loving mother of Mark (Jeff), Gregg (Debbie) and James Crowell. Doting grandmother of David (Vivien), Brendan (Ann), Jonathan (Michael) and Christopher (Jasmin Baluran). Proud great-grandmother to Clark. Preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Elizabeth Newon and her brother, Robert (Grace). She will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Jean greatly enjoyed her work with St. Theresa Women's Club Guilds and was an active member of many other social groups in the area. Visitation Friday, November 13, from 3-7 PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Highway, Palatine IL 60067. Due to covid-19 restrictions 25 guests will be allowed in the funeral home at one time and masks will be required. Mass of the Resurrection Saturday, November 14 at 10:30 AM at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 455 N Benton St, Palatine, IL 60067. To sign-up to attend mass, please visit St. Theresa's website: https://sttheresachurch.org/ and then click Sign-Ups & Events. Entombment All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Theresa Catholic Church. More information, 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Palatine Funeral Home
NOV
14
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Theresa Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Corcoran Palatine Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
