ELGIN - Jean M. Freise, 66, passed away March 7, 2019 at home surrounded by loving family in Elgin, IL. She was born August 9,1952 in Elgin to her parents, Harvey F. and Marion N. Freise (nee Mengler). Jean was a graduate of Larkin High School. She worked as a directory assistance operator for 30 years. Jean was incredibly devoted to family, especially her dear son and parents, who she treasured spending time with after retirement. She always enjoyed a good laugh and some good old rock and roll. In her free time, Jean cherished lunch and shopping days, reading Stephen King books, spending time at home with her latest kitty rescue, and the occasional casino day. She loved to travel, and took fun trips to Aruba, Mexico and Las Vegas. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Marion Freise, and her brother, Richard P. Freise. Jean is survived by her loving son Craig (Jason) Freise, brother Robert (Lois) Freise, and nieces Kristine Lovejoy and Trisha (Nathan) Horn. Visitation will be 10:00a.m. until time of service at Noon Wednesday March 13, 2019 at Symonds-Madison Funeral Home, 305 Park St., Elgin, IL 60120, Rev. Clifford "Hannibal" Frederich officiating. Interment to follow at River Valley Memorial Gardens, 14N689 Route 31, West Dundee. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Anderson Animal Shelter or the . For more information, call 847-741-1128 or visit www.symondsmadisonfuneralhome.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 11, 2019