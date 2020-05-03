|
|
MUNDELEIN - Jean M. Goze, 76, passed away Thursday, April 2 at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights following complications from an injury. She was born on July 15, 1943 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Ashland, Wisconsin to Eugene and the late Louise (nee Pollack) Kyle. She received her B.S. degree from Northland College in Ashland. She worked as an analytical and research chemist first for Fansteel Metallurgical and International Mineral and Chemical and later for Stepan Company in Northfield, where she spent most of her working life. She rose to the position of Senior Research Chemist and was recognized for many contributions in the development of analytical methods for consumer products and urethanes. She was also instrumental in the evaluation of new technologies, quality control certification and was a co-inventor on a patent relating to a new class of surfactants. While working, she also earned her M.S. in Analytical Chemistry at IIT in 1998. In retirement, she remained very active in Pilates and other fitness classes and turned her analytical skills to the game of hockey, becoming an avid Blackhawks fan. She also volunteered to teach science in schools and was active in animal rights causes. Those who knew her remember her as a truly reliable friend. She is survived by her 2 children, Ken (Theresa) Goze, Matt (Beth) Goze, and 2 grandchildren, Ava and Leah. A memorial service will be announced at a later date due to the restrictions on public gatherings related to the coronavirus pandemic. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Orphans of the Storm animal shelter at www.orphansofthestorm.org or Save-A-Pet at www.saveapetil.org. The family has been assisted by Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 847-244-1155.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 3, 2020