Jean M. Hoidas, 81, passed away November 12, 2019. Loving mother of the late Robert Hoidas, Kenneth Hoidas, Michael (Cindy) Hoidas, Mark (Sharon) Hoidas and Kathleen Casella; proud grandmother of Nate (Amy), Mandie, Maria, Nicholas, Kristian (Gemma), Tyler, Allison and great-granddaughter Georgia Rose; dear sister of the late Carol Fasso; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187. Funeral Mass Monday 10 a.m. (Please meet at church) at St. Michael Catholic Church, 310 S. Wheaton Ave., Wheaton, IL 60187. Interment St. Michael Cemetery, Wheaton, IL. Info at www.williams-kampp.com or 630-668-0016. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to COPD research at https://breathechicago.uic.edu/copd-resources/.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 14, 2019