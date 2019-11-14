Daily Herald Obituaries
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
310 S. Wheaton Ave.
Wheaton, IL
View Map
JEAN M. HOIDAS

JEAN M. HOIDAS Obituary
Jean M. Hoidas, 81, passed away November 12, 2019. Loving mother of the late Robert Hoidas, Kenneth Hoidas, Michael (Cindy) Hoidas, Mark (Sharon) Hoidas and Kathleen Casella; proud grandmother of Nate (Amy), Mandie, Maria, Nicholas, Kristian (Gemma), Tyler, Allison and great-granddaughter Georgia Rose; dear sister of the late Carol Fasso; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187. Funeral Mass Monday 10 a.m. (Please meet at church) at St. Michael Catholic Church, 310 S. Wheaton Ave., Wheaton, IL 60187. Interment St. Michael Cemetery, Wheaton, IL. Info at www.williams-kampp.com or 630-668-0016. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to COPD research at https://breathechicago.uic.edu/copd-resources/.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 14, 2019
