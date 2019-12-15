Daily Herald Obituaries
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
Lying in State
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Alphonsus Liguori Church
411 N. Wheeling Rd.
Prospect Hts, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Alphonsus Liguori Church
411 N. Wheeling Rd.
Prospect Hts, IL
View Map
More Obituaries for JEAN PERKOWITZ
JEAN M. PERKOWITZ

JEAN M. PERKOWITZ

JEAN M. PERKOWITZ Obituary
Jean M. Perkowitz nee Vogel age 88. Beloved wife of Robert. Loving mother of Marc (Sally), Chris (Lynette), Cheryl (Rich) LeCropane and Gary (Laura). Dearest Grandmother of Joe (Jody), Cody, Kevin and Brendan. Great Grandmother of Colten, Maverick and Raylee. Cherished Aunt, Cousin and friend of many. Jean was the school librarian at Betsy Ross Elementry School, Prospect Heights for 20 years.Lying in state Monday December 16, 2019 at 9:30 am at St. Alphonsus Liguori Church 411 N. Wheeling Rd. Prospect Hts for 10:30 am Mass. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Arrangements by Matz Funeral Home. Info 847-394-2336 or www.matzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 15, 2019
