Jean M. Perkowitz nee Vogel age 88. Beloved wife of Robert. Loving mother of Marc (Sally), Chris (Lynette), Cheryl (Rich) LeCropane and Gary (Laura). Dearest Grandmother of Joe (Jody), Cody, Kevin and Brendan. Great Grandmother of Colten, Maverick and Raylee. Cherished Aunt, Cousin and friend of many. Jean was the school librarian at Betsy Ross Elementry School, Prospect Heights for 20 years.Lying in state Monday December 16, 2019 at 9:30 am at St. Alphonsus Liguori Church 411 N. Wheeling Rd. Prospect Hts for 10:30 am Mass. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Arrangements by Matz Funeral Home. Info 847-394-2336 or www.matzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 15, 2019