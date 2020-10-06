1/
JEAN M. RICK
Jean M. Rick, 94, passed away on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at her home at Spring Meadows in Libertyville. She was born Jan. 17, 1926 in Chicago and had been a Libertyville resident for over 40 years. She was a member of St. Joseph Church in Libertyville and enjoyed gardening, playing cards, her family and traveling, especially to her retirement home on Marco Island, FL. Surviving are 6 children, Mary (Howard) Lang, Walter Rick, Nanci (Charles) Richards, Richard Rick, Cathryn Koepke, and James (Nancy) Rick. 7 grandchildren, Rob and Chris Lang; Lora Wolfe; Matthew and Katelyn Koepke; Jason and Adam Richards. 13 great-grandchildren; her godson, Edward Gilaty; and dear companion, George Childs; and dear friend and special son, Terry Brown. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Rick in 1987; by her son, Robert J. Rick, Jr. in 1990; by her parents, LeRoy and Lucille Steffens; her brother, Jack Steffens; son-in-law, Michael Koepke; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Gilaty. Visitation will be from 10 a..m. to 12 Noon on Friday, Oct. 9 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) Libertyville. A funeral service will be held at 12 Noon, Friday, Oct. 9 at the funeral home with interment following at Ascension Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the National Hemophilia Foundation. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
