Jean M. Rick, 94, passed away on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at her home at Spring Meadows in Libertyville. She was born Jan. 17, 1926 in Chicago and had been a Libertyville resident for over 40 years. She was a member of St. Joseph Church in Libertyville and enjoyed gardening, playing cards, her family and traveling, especially to her retirement home on Marco Island, FL. Surviving are 6 children, Mary (Howard) Lang, Walter Rick, Nanci (Charles) Richards, Richard Rick, Cathryn Koepke, and James (Nancy) Rick. 7 grandchildren, Rob and Chris Lang; Lora Wolfe; Matthew and Katelyn Koepke; Jason and Adam Richards. 13 great-grandchildren; her godson, Edward Gilaty; and dear companion, George Childs; and dear friend and special son, Terry Brown. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Rick in 1987; by her son, Robert J. Rick, Jr. in 1990; by her parents, LeRoy and Lucille Steffens; her brother, Jack Steffens; son-in-law, Michael Koepke; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Gilaty. Visitation will be from 10 a..m. to 12 Noon on Friday, Oct. 9 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) Libertyville. A funeral service will be held at 12 Noon, Friday, Oct. 9 at the funeral home with interment following at Ascension Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the National Hemophilia Foundation. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com
.