PALATINE - A memorial for Jean M. Schlobohm, 64, will be held Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Prince of Peace, 1190 N. Hicks Rd., Palatine. 1pm visitation, 2pm service, and reception to follow. Jean was mother to Jessica (RC) Jones, "Yaya" to Riley and Jolie, and sister to Joanne (Ken) Kalscheur, Judy (Don) Johnson, and Bob (Theresa) Johnson. She is preceded in death by her husband Mark and brother Russell. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to Phil's Friends at https://philsfriends.org and Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. For funeral information, please contact Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services at 847-358-7411 or ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 28, 2019