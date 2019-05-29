Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Leonard Memorial Funeral Home - Glen Ellyn
565 Duane Street
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
(630) 469-0032
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
4:00 PM
Leonard Memorial Funeral Home - Glen Ellyn
565 Duane Street
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
Service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Leonard Memorial Funeral Home - Glen Ellyn
565 Duane Street
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
Interment
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Forest Hill Cemetery
Glen Ellyn, IL
JEAN M. WILLIAMS

JEAN M. WILLIAMS Obituary
Jean M. Williams of Glen Ellyn & Wheaton. Beloved wife of the late Malcolm "Mac" Williams. Loving mother of Craig (Barb) & Pamela Williams. Dear grandmother of Christopher & Elizabeth Williams. Visitation is Thursday, May 30th from 4 PM until time of service at 7 PM at Leonard Memorial Funeral Home, 565 Duane St. Glen Ellyn, IL 60137. Interment Friday at 10 AM, Forest Hill Cemetery, Glen Ellyn, IL. In lieu of flowers donations appreciated to Believers' Prayer Fellowship Church, 0N380 Highlake Ave., West Chicago, IL 60185. For detailed obituary visit www.leonardmemorialhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 29, 2019
