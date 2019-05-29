|
Jean M. Williams of Glen Ellyn & Wheaton. Beloved wife of the late Malcolm "Mac" Williams. Loving mother of Craig (Barb) & Pamela Williams. Dear grandmother of Christopher & Elizabeth Williams. Visitation is Thursday, May 30th from 4 PM until time of service at 7 PM at Leonard Memorial Funeral Home, 565 Duane St. Glen Ellyn, IL 60137. Interment Friday at 10 AM, Forest Hill Cemetery, Glen Ellyn, IL. In lieu of flowers donations appreciated to Believers' Prayer Fellowship Church, 0N380 Highlake Ave., West Chicago, IL 60185. For detailed obituary visit www.leonardmemorialhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 29, 2019