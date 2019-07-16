Jean Marie Wright, 77 of Amboy, Illinois, formerly of Lombard, died peacefully in her home on January 8, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Jean was born October 16, 1941 in Cicero, Ill. Daughter of Alessandro and Michelina Sparagna. After graduating from high school, Jean was a dedicated wife and mother to her children. In her later years Jean worked at The Meadows in Glen Ellen. Jean was a long time member of Lombard Bible Church and after moving to Amboy, East Grove Union Church and Grace Fellowship Church Amboy. Her faith was one of her most precious gifts. Jean married Tom Wright on September 12, 1972 in Wheaton, IL. He preceded her in death on November 20, 2017. Jean was also preceded in death by her brothers John and Phil and her parents. Jean is survived by her children Vincent Magrini of Columbus, OH, Ron Magrini of Marengo, IL, Matthew (Lisa) Wright of Marysville, WA and Michelina Wright of Sherman Oaks, CA; seven grandchildren, Alex, Lauren, Marco and Gabriella Magrini, Gavin, Ephraim and Felicity Wright, and Ava Morales; two great-grandchildren Hayden and Evan and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 20 at 11:00am at Grace Fellowship Church in Amboy. A private burial will be held at a later date. A memorial has been established to Grace Fellowship Church Amboy. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 16, 2019