Jean "Jeannie" Matthies (nee Boie) passed away in the comfort of her home surrounded by loved ones on Friday, November 20, 2020. Beloved wife to Mark Matthies. Cherished mother to Steve (Jessi) Matthies, Christy (Jim) Weathers, and Larry Matthies. Devoted and proud grandma to Noah, Ben, Maya, and Morgan. Dear sister to Therese Boie, James (Jayne) Boie, Robert (Gina) Boie, and the late Michael Boie. An aunt to twelve. A friend to many. Jean lived and loved deeply; therefore, she's at peace. Visitation Tuesday, 4:00-7:00 pm and Wednesday, 8:30 am until time of Funeral at 9:30 am at The Oaks Funeral Home, 1201 E Irving Park Road, Itasca. Mass 10:00 am at St. Peter the Apostle Church, Itasca. Interment Transfiguration Cemetery. For funeral info, 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com
.