Jean Nader, 96, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. She was born May 16, 1922, in Rutledge, MO, moved to Chicago as a young girl and has lived in Libertyville since 1950. She was a graduate of Culver-Stockton College in Canton, MO and enjoyed traveling, especially to their summer home on Washington Island in Door County, WI. Jean loved reading, long conversations and was a volunteer with the Blind Services Association of Chicago. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and would spend many years as her husband Burl's legal secretary. Surviving are her daughter Mary (Michael) Hoaglin; 4 sons, John Nader, David (Kathy) Nader, Peter (Ruth) Nader and Gregg (Patty) Nader; 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Burl in 2018, by her son James Nader, grandson Jeffery Nader and siblings, Jewel, Janice and Dick. Visitation will be from 10 am until time of services at noon on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) Libertyville, with her granddaughter Wendy Poch, associate pastor of her Lutheran church in Parker, CO, officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to the Blind Services Association. Info: 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 29, 2019