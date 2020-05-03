|
|
Jean Nancy Orloff (nee Pfiffner), age 87, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Jean was born in Chicago, Illinois, on August 9, 1932. She graduated from Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois, with a degree in Economics and was a member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority. Jean enjoyed golf and social events at the Biltmore Country Club, traveling, finance, and watching "The Bachelor," "The Bachelorette," and "Bachelor in Paradise." Jean is survived by her loving children, Patricia (the late Bradley) Orloff Erdmann and Paul (Golie) Orloff; grandchildren, Hayden Bradford Orloff Grow and Elise Anne Orloff; and nieces Susan, Laura Jean, and Juliana Burgess. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jerome W. Orloff; parents, Jay and Marge Pfiffner; and son-in-law, Bradley Erdmann. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rainbow Hospice and Palliative Care Foundation, 2601 Navistar Drive, Building 4/Floor 1, Lisle, IL 60532. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences, please visit www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 3, 2020