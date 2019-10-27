|
Jean Sevesta (Hollinshead) Korell died on October 1, 2019 at Sunrise Assisted Living in Leominster, MA. She was 103 years old. Born to Glenn and Emily (Seybert) Hollinshead in Broadview, Montana on Aug. 7, 1916. Her family moved to Indiana where she earned her Bachelor's at Indiana University. While in Indiana, she met Keith Korell and the were married in 1942. In 1950 they moved with their two boys, Rick and Mike, to Grayslake, IL where their daughter Sylvia was born 5 years later. Jean started teaching immediately at Lakeview and became involved with the community and the United Protestant Church. She earned her Master's at Roosevelt University which enabled her to become principal at Lakeview. After her retirement in 1982, she enrolled at the College of Lake County and began taking courses in, pottery, poetry, writing and painting. [ To see her paintings, go to https://jeanspaintings.tumblr.com Password is Indiana] In Jean's later years, her family was her number one priority, but the love for her friends, her students, her church and the community of Grayslake remained as it had been since 1950. She will be missed by all. Predeceased by Keith in 2008 and her son, Rick in 2016, Jean is survived by her daughter-in-law, Carolyn; children, Mike (John) and Sylvia (Ray); her grandchildren, Michael, Monica (Steve), Christopher, and Austin; a sister-in-law, Myrt Korell, and nieces and nephews for whom she had great fondness. Donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 27, 2019