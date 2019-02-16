WHEATON - Jean Stewart, 88, passed away on January 25th, 2019, surrounded by her children. Born Mary Regina (Jean) Smith in New Jersey on May 26, 1930, to Gertrude Bataille Smith and Leland G. Smith, she graduated from Longwood College in Virginia in 1951, and was married to James Stewart on May 21, 1961. Admired for her kindness and sense of humor, Jean was engaged in the lives of her daughters and grandchildren and beloved by all who knew her. She lived in the suburbs of Chicago for the majority of her life, having moved from New Jersey to Wheaton, Illinois in 1972, to Naperville, Illinois in 1993, and back to Wheaton in 2014. Throughout her life, Jean was an active volunteer, donating countless hours to local food pantries and Reading for the Blind and Dyslexic. Jean is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Donald Smith, and is survived by her husband, James Stewart, daughters Beth Stewart (John Miller), Barbara Stewart (Peter Bowe), Laura (John) Cavanaugh, and Kate (Monica) Stewart, and grandchildren Keryn (Matthew) Neary, Natalie Miller, Matthew Miller, Alex (Jennifer) Bowe, Clara Bowe, and Ian Cavanaugh. In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored if you chose to donate in Jean's name to The Alzheimer's Foundation of America (alzfdn.org) and/or ( ). A Celebration of life will be held at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle, Illinois, on Saturday, February 16th, 2019, from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Weep if you must / Parting is hell / But life goes on / So laugh as well. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary