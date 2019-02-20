|
|
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Jean T. McCoy (nee Murphy), 89. She passed away Feb. 12, 2019 in Florida. Jean was the beloved wife of the late Walter and loving mother of Kathy McCoy, Arline Feilen, William McCoy and Marty (Tricia) McCoy; cherished grandma of Eric and Matthew Bednarowicz, Kylee, Emily and Brendan McCoy, Mary Kenny and Trish Messerschmitt and dear aunt of Gwen (Rick) Soto, Steve (Mary), Larry (Mary Ann Nichols) and Jim (Cindy) Harteker. Visitation Friday, Feb. 22 from 3-9pm at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Chapel prayers will be held Saturday at 9:30am followed by a 10am Mass at St. Julian Eymard Church. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery - Hillside. Information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 20, 2019