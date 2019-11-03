Daily Herald Obituaries
|
JEAN W. SULLIVAN


1922 - 2019
JEAN W. SULLIVAN Obituary
Jean W. Sullivan, age 97, lifetime resident of West Chicago, passed away on October 21, 2019. She was born on August 26, 1922 in West Chicago, IL to John and Grace (Madison) Wheeland. Jean was an Alderman in West Chicago for many years, a proud bus driver for the West Chicago Public Schools, and a longtime member of St. Michael's United Church of Christ. She also enjoyed participating in many local activities and was proud to be one of the oldest members of the park districts senior citizen organization. Jean was a diehard Chicago Cubs fan and was ecstatic to see them win the World Series in 2016. Jean is survived by her children, Richard and Marc (Patricia) Sullivan; 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; and many relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Stuart; sons, Keith and Neil; as well as two brothers. A celebration and remembrance of Jean will take place on Sunday, November 10, at 9:30 am at St. Michael's UCC, 400 W. Washington, West Chicago, during Sunday morning worship led by Rev. Sue Ebersold. A time of fellowship will follow with refreshments in the church fellowship room. All are welcome! Contributions in Jean's memory may be made to St. Michael's United Church of Christ, at 108 Sherman Street, West Chicago, IL 60185. For information, 630-231-0060 or www.norrissegertfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 3, 2019
