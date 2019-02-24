|
Jean (Tobolski) Weichel, born June 14, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois to her parents Helen and Stanley Tobolski, passed away at the age of 88 on February 18, 2019 in Elk Grove Village, Illinois. Jean was the beloved wife of the late Paul Weichel. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Weichel Tyska (Bill), Linda Weichel Elliott (Bill) and Sandra Weichel Winkelman (Gerry); 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She is also lovingly remembered by a number of nieces and nephews. Jean was a member of Hearing Loss of America Association (HLAA). In lieu of funeral services, and to honor her wishes, Jean's body was cremated and her ashes will be scattered from a hot air balloon. Those who wish may donate in Jean's name to HLAA, 7919 Woodmont Ave., Suite 1200, Bethesda, MD 20814 or on line at hearingloss.org/make-an-impact/donate.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 24, 2019