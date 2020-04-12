Daily Herald Obituaries
JEANE WILLIAMS Obituary
PROSPECT HEIGHTS - Jeane Williams was born on October 9, 1934 in Lillybrook, WV to Dennison and Dorothy (nee Penn) Smith. She died peacefully surrounded by friends Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in Deer Park. Mrs. Williams was defined by her role as Paul's adoring wife, and as loving mother and grandmother. She was known for her Southern hospitality, her can-do spirit, and for her love of making things beautiful inside her home and in the many gardens she nurtured. Her morning coffee and evening wines were a frequent destination for friends and family. Always sweet, always willing to help with anyone that needed a listening ear or a shoulder to cry on. She loved her dogs and her birds - domestic and the wild ones, too. Jeane worked as a highly successful Real Estate Broker for Baird Warner and Coldwell Banker for 44 years in the Northwest Suburbs. She was a member of St. Philip's Episcopal Church in Palatine. The space here on earth that she used to fill will be forever remembered and cherished by all who knew her. Jeane is survived by her children, Ann Cameron Williams and Randy (Jennifer) Williams; grandchildren, Geoffrey Mikol, C.J. Williams, Kylie Jeane Williams and Cameron Drew Williams; brothers, Newman (Evelyn) Smith and Doug Smith; sister-in-law, Norma Smith Cousin, David (Judy) Miller. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Eaton Williams, III; and brother, Alfred Smith. Funeral Service and Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Galena Center for the Arts. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 12, 2020
