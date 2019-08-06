|
WAUCONDA - Jeanette Alice Dowell, age 99, was a resident of Wauconda, IL for 70 years. Jeanette was the beloved wife of the late Merle "Bub;" devoted mother of Jerry (Joy) Hueckstaedt, Linda (Philip) Winterroth, Sally (Wayne Ewing), Mike (Carole) and Scott Dowell; cherished grandmother of Mark (Pamela) Winterroth, Jenna (Jason) Hesse, Carey (Noah) Davis, Jacey Barnes, Jordan Hueckstaedt, Brenna and Lauren Dowell; proud great-grandmother of Lily Penney, Nathan, Benjamin and Joshua Winterroth, Parker and Marlo Davis, Evan and Archer Penney and Emma and Greyson Hesse. Jeanette was born November 5, 1919 in Chicago and passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at home. Jeanette's greatest love was as a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was sweet, kind and loving to all. Caring for her family was her greatest joy. She will be sorely missed. We will not forget her beautiful smile that made her blue eyes sparkle. Jeanette was a member of the Federated Church of Wauconda. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 7, 2019, from 4-8 pm at Kisselburg- Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL. On Thursday, visitation will at the funeral home from 10 am to the time of funeral service at 11 am. Interment will follow at Wauconda Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to JourneyCare, 405 Lake Zurich Rd., Barrington, IL 60010 (224-770-2590). Funeral information, 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 6, 2019