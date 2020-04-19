Daily Herald Obituaries
JEANETTE ANN RUSSELL


1920 - 2020
JEANETTE ANN RUSSELL Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Jeanette A. "Jean" Russell, of Denver, Colorado, passed away on April 5, 2020, at the age of 100. She was born Jan. 24, 1920, in Chicago to parents John and Rose Fogarty. Jean, who lived the first 91 years of her life in Chicago and suburban Arlington Heights, moved to Denver in 2011 to be with her three children, who all live in Colorado. She was educated at Trinity High School and attended Rosary College in Illinois for a year. She is survived by three children, Donald of Denver, Gary of Lone Tree, Colo., and Suzanne of Estes Park, Colo. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made on behalf of Jeanette Russell to Trinity High School, 7574 W. Division St., River Forest, IL 60305, 708-771-8383, www.trinityhs.org. Additional information, future schedule for Mass and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 19, 2020
