Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral Service
201 South Main St
Algonquin, IL 60102
(847) 658-4232
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Windridge Memorial Park chapel
7014 S. Rawson Bridge Rd
Cary, IL
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Windridge Memorial Park chapel
7014 S. Rawson Bridge Rd
Cary, IL
View Map
Jeanette "Jet" Dee, age 91, formerly a long-time resident of Antioch, Illinois, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019. She loved children and delighted in her granddaughters and great-granddaughters. She enjoyed baking and cooking for loved ones, visiting with friends and joking around. She was a Cub Scout den mother, and a Girl Scout and 4H leader. She worked in the Antioch High School Cafeteria in the 1960's and 1970's and then in the office and later as a Registrar at Lake Forest College. She was preceded in death by her husband Eric, her son Allan, her parents Peter and Violet, and her brothers Robert and William. She is survived by her daughter Linda, her granddaughters and their families, Sheri (Ken) and Lisa, her great-granddaughters Samantha and Alana, her sister Cherie and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet for visitation at 10 am Thursday January 2nd at Windridge Memorial Park chapel, 7014 S. Rawson Bridge Rd. in Cary, Illinois, with a memorial service at 11 am, followed by burial. Donations may be made in her memory to the Kawasaki Disease Foundation, kdfoundation.org. Wait Ross Allanson Funeral & Cremation Services, Algonquin Chapel is assisting the family. 847-658-4232 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 29, 2019
