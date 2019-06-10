Jeanette Josephine Courtois, age 91, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2019 at Sunrise of Buffalo Grove. Jan was born September 21, 1927 to Alex and Josephine Zaroski in Racine WI. Jan attended Taft High School and later met and married Peter Courtois in 1950. Peter and Jan raised their family in Des Plaines, IL, and later moved to Vista, CA and Dayton OH. Jan was a devout Catholic and worked for many years as a sacristan at St. Stephen's Parish in Des Plaines. After Peter's death in 1992, Jan moved again to the Chicago area, spent time with her grandchildren, and volunteered at the Wheeling Pavilion Senior Center, earning the award of Super Senior in 2002. Jan resided at Sunrise since 2012. Jan is survived by her three sons Marty (Lori Goetsch), Mark (Patti), and Matt (Kate), grandchildren Katie (Bryan) McClelland, Kevin, Kelly, Sean (Christine), and Zora, and great-grandchildren Clara and Sophie McClelland. Jan is also survived by siblings Roland and Florence Bettis. Jan is preceded in death by siblings Leonard, Zenon, Sister Agnes Zaroski, and Edna Paluch. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Parish Catholic Church, 10 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove, IL, at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 8. After mass, burial services will be held at Maryhill Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the or National Institute of Mental Health. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary