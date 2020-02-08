|
STREAMWOOD - Jeanette P. Harper, nee Jagiello, formerly of Harwood Heights and Cicero, wife of William; mother of Dionne, Dawn (John), the late David; stepmother of Michelle (Chrissy), Christine, William (Kathleen); grandma of Cheyenne and 9 other grandchildren; sister of Larry (Bo) and Daniel (Diana); proud owner of her mini poodle, Amber. Visitation Sunday, 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 1640 S. Greenmeadows Blvd. (at Barrington Rd.), Streamwood. Funeral service Monday, 10:30 am at the funeral home. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Diabetes Association would be appreciated. Info, www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or 630-289-8054.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 8, 2020