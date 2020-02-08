Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
(630) 289-8054
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
View Map
JEANETTE P. HARPER Obituary
STREAMWOOD - Jeanette P. Harper, nee Jagiello, formerly of Harwood Heights and Cicero, wife of William; mother of Dionne, Dawn (John), the late David; stepmother of Michelle (Chrissy), Christine, William (Kathleen); grandma of Cheyenne and 9 other grandchildren; sister of Larry (Bo) and Daniel (Diana); proud owner of her mini poodle, Amber. Visitation Sunday, 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 1640 S. Greenmeadows Blvd. (at Barrington Rd.), Streamwood. Funeral service Monday, 10:30 am at the funeral home. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Diabetes Association would be appreciated. Info, www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or 630-289-8054.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 8, 2020
